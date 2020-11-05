Cricketer KL Rahul’s birthday wish for girlfriend Athiya Shetty is too cute





Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty’s actress daughter Athiya Shetty celebrated 28th birthday on Wednesday and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul shared a cute birthday wish for the birthday girl. The post has garnered over 700000 likes in less than an hour.

To wish Athiya, he shared an adorable picture of his rumoured girlfriend in which Athiya is seen resting on Rahul’s shoulder. Rahul captioned the photo, "Happy birthday mad child."

Athiya’s closest pals from Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff send warm wishes to the birthday girl.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Happy Birthday Athu! Have the best best day in the best best way... just eat cake all day. Big Hug beautiful. @athiyashetty."

Sonam Kapoor shared, "Happy Happy Birthday beautiful @athiyashetyy you're the sweetest and prettiest girl. All my love darling."

Tiger wrote, "Happy birthday @athiyashetty." Krishna also shared a throwback photo of chilling in the pool with Athiya and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my sister from another mister! So much to look forward to with you this year. @athiyashetty."