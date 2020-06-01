Cricketer Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic expecting first child





Amid lockdown, cricketer Hardik Pandya tied the knot with fiancée Natasa Stankovic and today the cricketer announced Natasha’s pregnancy.

Sharing an adorable picture of his and the mommy-to-be, Hardik wrote,

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”.

In the picture, Natasa Stankovic flaunted her baby bump in a green dress. During their Dubai vacation last year, the couple got engaged. The cricketer proposed his sweetheart by going down his knees on a private cruise, in Dubai Marina, in the presence of his Bhaiya and Bhabhi Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma.

Natasha Stankovic flaunted her engagement ring. Pandya took to his Instagram account to share the news of his engagement to the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya captioned his post.

The duo got married amid coronavirus lockdown. Dressed in a traditional attire, they exchanged garlands and performed puja.

As soon as the good news was shared, congratulatory wishes started pouring from cricketing world and Bollywood.

Virat Kohli wrote: "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan".

Other celebs like Saiyami Kher, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudry, Abhay Deol, Sandeepa Dhar and Suniel Shetty send warm wishes to the parents-to-be.





