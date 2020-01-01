Cricketer Hardik Pandya engaged to Natasa Stankovic





Cricketer Hardik Pandya gets engaged to girlfriend and actor Natasa Stankovic during their Dubai vacation. The cricketer went down his knees to propose Natasha on a private cruise, in Dubai Marina, in the presence of his Bhaiya and Bhabhi Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma.

Natasha Stankovic flaunted her engagement ring. Pandya took to his Instagram account to share the news of his engagement to the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant.

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya captioned his post.

After the news was shared on social media, congratulatory wishes started pouring from cricketing world and Bollywood.

The couple’s exes Urvashi Rautela and Aly Goni also congratulated the newly engaged couple on their new innings.

Yesterday, though a post Hardik Pandya made his relationship official with Natasha. Hardik posted a picture with Natasha and captioned the photo as: “Starting the year with my firework.”

In the picture, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are seen holding hands. The actress looked stunning in a floor-length sequin gown with less accessories. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, opted for a brown velvet blazer.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been away from the international cricketer since September 2019 due to lower back injury.

Congratulations to Hardik and Natasha!