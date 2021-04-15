Covid-positive Bhumi Pednekar shares sun-kissed pic





Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is battling Covid-19 has shared a beautiful quarantine picture for her fans.

Sharing the sun-kissed picture, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actor wrote, "Am waiting..."

In the comments section, Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar dropped an adorable comment. "Even I am waiting, sister," she wrote.

Earlier, Bhumi thanked her fans for their well-wishes and also asked all to stay indoors. "Hello all... Am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in... Thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or DMs. I've spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say, stay home and step out if it's really necessary. Follow protocol." She signed off by saying, "Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine."

When Bhumi Pednekar contracted the virus, she released a statement saying, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.

Lately, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others contracted the virus. Bhumi’s co-star and actor Kartik Aaryan recovered from the virus.