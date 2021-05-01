Covid-positive Aniruddh Dave in the ICU, wife Shubhi rushes to hospital





Aniruddh Dave of ‘Patiala Babes’ fame is in the ICU after testing Covid-19 positive and the wife Shubhi Anuja rushed to the hospital leaving their newborn home. It’s only two months, the couple welcomed their son Anishq and the actor has been admitted to the hospital due to the virus.

Sharing an adorable picture of Aniruddh holding the baby in his arms, Shubhi wrote, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare (At this point my Aniruddh and Anishq's papa needs your prayers. All of us together can make him better. Pray for his well being)."

Industry friends posted comments and sent prayers for the family. Ronit Roy wrote, "My tears refuse to stop. Prayers prayers prayers for all of you. Kuch bhi lagega toh bolna (let me know if you need any help)." Actor Ashnoor Kaur wrote, "Please stay strong Shubhi di... Praying for Ani bhaiya’s speedy recovery." Prosit Roy said, "Prayers for my brother Aniruddh!! Please stay strong and let me know if you need any help." "Shubhi stay strong. We are praying for anishq ke papa," Mahhi Vij wrote. Jay Bhanushali said, "Be strong he is a fighter... we all are praying for him."

Fans too reacted on Shubhi Ahuja’s post. A fan wrote, "Prayers for the Anirudh and family...may waheguru ji heal him...stay strong... please take care." Another wrote, "Dont worry Shubhi all will be fine . We all are praying for a speedy recovery." A third wrote, "He'll get well very soon Inshallah."

Aniruddh Dave was diagnosed with the coronavirus while he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. His friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, said to a leading daily, “He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”