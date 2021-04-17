Covid-negative Alia Bhatt delighted to resume work





Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is beaming in joy as she has tested Covid negative and resumed work.

Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions shared a cute video of the actress seen in a working mode.

They captioned the video clip, "Stories are everywhere."

The clip showed the ‘Raazi’ actress sitting comfortably on a couch and turning the pages of a script. Alia donned a white jumpsuit paired with golden hoop earrings. The actress is beaming with happiness in the clip.

Three days ago, Alia Bhatt shared a sun-kissed selfie of her to share the news of being tested negative.

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, pink pyjamas and dons a no-makeup look with hair open. The picture is clicked at the garden and she flashed a sweet smile.

Alia captioned the post, "the only time being negative is a good thing" and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.

Fashion designer Ami Patel and more than 1 lakh fans of the actress liked the post. She is also congratulated for winning the battle against Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Alia has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After testing positive, she went into home quarantine.

When she contracted the virus, the actress shared the news on her Instagram account.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care”, she wrote on her Instagram post.

She was diagnosed with the virus after her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recovered from it.

After Alia tested positive, the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been put on hold.