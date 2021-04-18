Covid-free Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off to Maldives





After recovering from the dreaded novel coronavirus, Bollywood lovebirds and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed off to a beach vacation.

The couple twinned in white as they were clicked at the airport.

While Alia looked as usual stylish in a mustard crop-top, white jacket and white matching pants, Ranbir looked dapper in his classic white tee and blue jeans. Both donned black shades.

They were well-masked to protect themselves from the virus. According to report, Ranbir and Alia is heading to Maldives.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Takht’ in her kitty. While Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Shamshera` and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.













