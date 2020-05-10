Covid-19: Zoa Morani donates blood for plasmatherapy





Bollywood actress and daughter of producer Karim Morani, Zoa Morani has donated her blood for Covid-19 plasmatheraphy. She defeated the virus last month and doctors found her fit to donate her blood to treat other Covid-19 patients. Zoa Morani donated her blood at Mumbai’s Nair hospital on Saturday.

Her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, who also recovered from the disease, took to their Instagram to share the information of blood donation.

Sharing a picture of her blood donation, Zoa wrote, “Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.. it was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining i suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me.. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona”.

She also informed post the blood donation, she has been acknowledged with a certificate and a Rs-500 remittance by the hospital and she feels “super cool” about it.