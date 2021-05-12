Covid-19: Sonu Sood brings oxygen plants from France





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is leaving no stone unturned to help India in the fight against Covid-19. The philanthropist is bringing four oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing in the worst-hit states of India, including India and Maharashtra.

In a statement, Sonu Said, “We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19.”

As per the official release, the first plant has been ordered and it will be delivered in 10-12 days from France. Sonu said, “Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don’t lose more lives”.

Earlier, Sonu Sood and his team of volunteers in Bengaluru managed more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in the city, thereby saving 20-22 Covid-19 patients’ lives. The actor has recently managed to arrange over 100 Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 beds.