Covid-19 crisis: Salman Khan to offer financial help to 25,000 cine workers





Amid Covid-19 surge in India, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has decided to provide financial aid to 25,000 cine workers by transferring money to their bank account, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) said.

According to B N Tiwari, FWICE of President, the 55-year-old actor will be paying Rs 1,500 to every worker on monthly basis. "We got a confirmation from Salman Khan last night that he will help 25,000 workers with Rs 1,500 each monthly. We will soon finalise and send the list of the workers to those who are in dire need," Tiwari told PTI.

In the wake of the surge of COVID-19 cases. the Maharashtra government has suspended shoot of all films and shows in the state. Following this, makers of several film and TV shoots shifted their shooting base from Mumbai to Goa.

Recently, Salman Khan's banner Salman Khan Films announced that the revenue earned from the superstar's upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" will be contributed to COVID-19 relief work across the country.