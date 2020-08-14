Covid-19 positive S P Balasubrahmanyam critical, on life support





Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 positive last week was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai is critical and currently on life support. After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

Hospital authorities said SPB is on life support and his condition remains critical.

A statement released by MGM Healthcare reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”

When S P Balasubrahmanyam was diagnosed with coronavirus, he shared the news on social media handle.

“Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine,” SPB said in the video.

“Thank you so much for your concern. Please don’t bother calling me. I am fine. I will be fine,” he added, before ending the video.

As soon as news about the 75-year-old playback singer surfaced online, many celebrities including AR Rahman, Chinmayi Sripaada, Dhanush, Radikaa Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar among others prayed for the speedy recovery of the singer.

A.R.Rahman tweeted, “I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!”

“Let us hope & pray that the omnipotent’s grace reverses the setback in #SPBalasubramanyam s health & he recovers to enthral us with his beautiful songs. Wishing #SPB speedy recovery,” R Sarathkumar wrote on Twitter. His wife and actor Radikaa Sarathkumar posted, “My prayers to #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir for a speedy recovery.”

Chinmayi Sripaada shared on Twitter, “Praying for SPB sir.”