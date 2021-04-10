Covid-19 positive Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed selfie





Alia Bhatt is on the road to recovery and the ‘Raazi’ actress today shared sun-kissed picture on her Instagram account. She captioned the image, " Dreamers never wake up".

Earlier this month, Alia has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After testing positive, she went into home quarantine.

Fans and well-wishers posted wishes for Alia. Jacqueline Fernandez posted “wow” on the picture while her fans dropped heart and love-struck emojis in the comment section.

Few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared another picture as she is quarantined at home.

The cute picture showed her lying on bed and resting on a teddy bear.

The picture received lots of love from Ranbir Kapoor’s family, his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “cuteness,” along with a heart emoji. Neetu Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “One call at a time.” Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty also dropped heart emojis, while Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma send recovery wishes.

When Alia contracted the virus, she wrote on her social media handle, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she wrote.

In her recent conversation with the Times of India, Soni Razdan revealed that her daughter Alia is doing fine and taking good care of herself, the veteran actress said, 'I am in touch with her, it’s just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her. I don’t want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned.' She further added, 'Since Alia has been shooting, she has been taking COVID tests regularly. She has been extremely cautious, so when it happened, it was detected immediately'.