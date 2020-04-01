Covid-19 lockdown: Salman Khan fails to attend nephew Abdullah’s funeral





Salman Khan with his entire family are spending quarantine period at his Panvel farmhouse. His nephew Abdullah Khan’s sudden demise came as a big shock for the superstar but he failed to attend his funeral due to novel coronavirus lockdown.

However, the actor is extremely upset as he could not attend his nephew's funeral, “Salman is at his farmhouse in Panvel and because of the nationwide lockdown, he won’t be able to travel. The body has been taken to Indore, Abdullah’s hometown, in an ambulance. Salman will visit the family later,” informed Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel.

Meanwhile, Salim Khan told BT, “Abdullah mere bhanje ka beta tha. Even in these times of a lockdown, the procedures of all the paperwork went smoothly. We took all the necessary permissions before the body left for Indore from Mumbai. Abdullah was living in Mumbai and he was very close to all of us.”

Salman Khan was very close to his nephew and he mourned the demise of Abdullah with a heartfelt message which read, “Will always love you”.

Abdullah Khan died of lung infection and not of coronavirus, clarified by Salman’s manager.

Talking about Abdullah’s demise, Salman’s manager Jordy Patel told BT, “He died of heart failure following severe lung infection.” While there were rumours that Abdullah had died of coronavirus, Jordy clarified that Abdullah had “tested negative” for it.

According to reports, Abdullah, who ran a business in Mumbai, was admitted to a private hospital in Andheri a couple of days ago, after he complained of uneasiness. On Salman's suggestion, he was later shifted him to a hospital near his Bandra home.