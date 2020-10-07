Covid-19 free Shweta Tiwari rings in 40th birthday with daughter Palak





After defeating coronavirus, Shweta Tiwari stepped out with her daughter Palak Tiwari to ring in her 40th birthday. The mother-daughter duo twinned in red.

Shweta had earlier announced her plan to pamper herself on social media. “Kal main bahar jaungi, apne aap ko pamper karungi (Tomorrow, I will go out and pamper myself),” she had written on Instagram.

“No way you guys are a mother and daughter, sisters it is,” wrote one while another said, “Who is mother and who is daughter?” Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie. In a statement, Palak had said about her debut, “Rosie is not your average horror film, it’s an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I’m truly honoured to be a part of this production.”

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor had tested positive for the virus in September. “I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested,” she had said then in the interview, adding that she had quarantined herself after the result came positive. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan also stars Varun Badola.