Covid-19: BMC seals Suneil Shetty’s building after residents test positive for delta variant





On Monday,theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed actor an apartment in south Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his family resides. BMC has found five active cases of Covid-19 which is of delta variant.

The 30-storied building named Prithvi Apartments, on Altamount Road, is a resident of 120 family.

BMC's Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad (D Ward) today said, "Prithvi Apartments" was sealed on Saturday. People were not allowed to come."

Prashant Gaikwad further told. "From now on, we will deploy police outside the building so that not a single person of the building can be called outside the premises."

Strict action and fine will be imposed on violation of Covid protocols.

"Any asymptomatic positive patient in home isolation shall not move out of his/her flat. An FIR shall be filed by ward officials against violators," the BMC said.