Covid-19: Amitabh, Ajay, Alia, Ranveer ask to stay indoors, take precaution





A host of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and many others took to their social media account to spread message about coronavirus. In their message, they all asked to take necessary precautions to prevent from spreading the disease.

The celebrities also applauded Prime Minister’s statement on janta curfew on Sunday. “I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION!,” megastar Bachchan tweeted.

“Fellow Indians, Namaskar. A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew,” Ajay Devgn tweeted.

“The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honourable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest,” said Hrithik.

Akshay Kumar also hailed the PM’s speech. “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing,” he wrote.

“Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation,” Karan Johar Johar tweeted.

Ranveer says, "If there's no facility available to wash hands at a place, then apply alcohol sanitiser in your hand."

Actor Shilpa Shetty advises against subscribing to any fat diet and asks to increase intake of nutritious food to boost immunity.

"Avoid non-essential travel, maintain one metre distance from those who are ill," Varun continues.

Arjun Kapoor urges to take "extra care of kids and elder people" because they carry a higher risk of contracting infection.

Till now, 206 cases in India have been reported.