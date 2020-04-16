Covid-19: Alia, Ranbir mourn the demise of Taj Hotel employee Ronald D'Mello





Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor mourned the demise of their favourite Taj Hotel employee Ronald D'Mello. Ronald D'Mello was Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's favourite server at the hotel's popular restaurant, Wasabi. He passed away of the deadly virus.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt remembered Ronald D'Mello by sharing a picture with him and penning a heartfelt note. The ‘Raazi’ actor wrote, "Heart broken to hear about the demise of Ronald D'Mello. He truly truly was one of the kindest most warm human beings, A true professional and one of the best in his field… Had the privilege to be served by him a number of times...he would always come up and ask about your day.. This picture was taken on his last day of work as he was retiring. May his soul rest in peace!"