Covid-19: Akshay Kumar donates 25 crores to the PM-CARES fund





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has donated a whopping 25 crores to PM-CARES fund to fight against Covid-19. Akshay leads the Bollywood brigade to donate for the noble cause.

He took to Twitter and shared the news, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai." Retweeting his message, wifey Twinkle Khanna shared how proud she is of him for doing so.

Twinkle Khanna tweeted, "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’" How sweet.

He further added that the PM-CARES fund will accept micro-donations. "Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," PM Modi said.

The nation is currently on lockdown. Till date, 928 people were infected and 23 died of novel coronavirus.

Sonali Bendre said that she is very proud of her good friend Akshay Kumar.