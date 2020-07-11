Covid-19: Abhishek positive, Aishwarya negative, Jaya negative, Aaradhya negative





The result of the Covid-19 tests of the Bachchan parivaar is declared in which Abhishek Bachchan has been tested positive for the virus while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan was tested negative.

After Big B has been tested positive, the family members were tested for the virus and now it is seen that apart from Amitabh and son Abhishek, all other family members are negative.

Amitabh Bachchan is already undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai and after junior B tested positive, he is also being shifted to Nanavati hospital.

Yesterday, around 10:54 pm, Big B took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that he is coronavirus positive.

The 77-year-old tweeted: “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”