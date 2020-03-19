Coronovirus outbreak: Kajol brings Nysa back from Singapore





In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actress Kajol has brought her daughter Nysa from Singapore.

Nysa is pursuing education in an international school in Singapore and due to the outbreak of the infectious disease all the schools, colleges and universities of Singapore has been shut down and the worried mother brought her daughter to Mumbai.

Yesterday, Kajol and Nysa were spotted at Mumbai International airport. But they did not put on mask and fans commented on the same. Last week, the versatile actress had posted a picture of Nysa and wrote, ‘In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine”.