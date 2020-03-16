Corononavirus outbreak: Twinkle Khanna spends lazy afternoon with Akshay





Due to coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar also got to spend some quality time with his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actress turned writer gave us a glimpse of how she enjoyed lazy Sunday with her hubby. Twikle shared two pictures of her. The first one is with Akki and the second one is a single picture.

Twinkle captioned the second photo of her enjoying a health drink, “When you can’t grin and bear it, then it’s time to have a gin to bear it, or at least that’s what I tried to do this Sunday :) I read something very interesting as well yesterday, ‘We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don’t want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it.’ And @deepshikhakhanna love this outfit from @goodearthindia but love you even more.”

The happily married couple enjoyed a lazy afternoon at their house garden. Twinkle can be seen wearing a simple yet gorgeous outfit while Akshay was dressed in a cool tracksuit.