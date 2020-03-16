Corononavirus outbreak: Katrina Kaif chills with sister, friends at home





Covid-19 has lockdown everyone at their home and our Bollywood stars are not exception. Our stars also confined to the four walls of the house with their near and dear ones. Katrina Kaif has shared pictures of her chilling out with sister Isabelle, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and other friends.

Katrina Kaif shared two pictures of her spending quality time on Instagram. She wrote, “Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... excercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy.”

Katrina in seen in black gym wear while her sister Isabella is dressed in a beige dress.

