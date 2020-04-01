Coronavirus Outbreak: Kangana Ranaut donates 25 Lakhs to PM CARES





Our Bollywood celebrities are doing every bit what they can do to fight the novel coronavirus. From Akshay Kumar to Rajkummar Rao, many celebrities contributed to PM-Cares to fight Covid-19. Kangana Ranaut is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon who contributed to PM-Cares. She donates 25 laksh to PM-Cares and also sponsors meals of daily wage earners.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel informed on twitter about Kangana’s donation by sharing the screenshot of her contribution, she tweeted, “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity”

Not only Kangana but her entire family has made a contribution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month’s pension. Rangoli tweeted: “My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lockdown will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation, thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia”.

Later she also tweeted, saying, “Many were asking why didn’t Kangana announce sooner, she wanted to transfer the amount first and then announce, she doesn’t believe in pledging and all, anyway all I want to say is that even 100 rupees matter please donate.”

During an interview, when the actress was asked about how the industry is trying to help their daily wage workers to cope up with the loss. To which she said: "We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for the economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being and this could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other's economies. We have to reflect as to where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness."