Coronavirus outbreak: Arnab Goswami blasts at Shahid-Mira, Priyanka-Nick





The head of Republic TV Arnab Goswami bursts out atShahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput and Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas for their irresponsible beahviour. Goswami slammed Nick and Priyanka for attending Isha Ambanis’ holi bash and hits out at Shahid Kapoor and Mira for visiting gym in Bandra when the entire world is facing the heat of the deadly virus. He also gave a good lesson to singer Kanika Kapoor, who has been tested coronavirus positive.

Goswami started his debate with his usual rant as he said, “The prime minister yesterday spoke of sanyam and sankalp. That’s restraint and resolve when it comes to the national battle against coronavirus. Given the way in which the news has broken through the day of a Bollywood singer, who partied with hundreds of people and has now tested corona positive, I guess another word could have been added to restraint and resolve, another R. That’s responsibility.”

He continued, “Bollywood must understand that responsibility goes far beyond putting out that occasional tweet…We find so many of the big shot in Bollywood who are now tweeting to say ‘Oh we support Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ who till recently have been partying like there was no tomorrow. One of them openly broke the rule of social distancing by using his connection to open a gymnasium in Mumbai.”

“These filmstars, these politicians. It’s the mindset that is coming to play, isn’t it?”

Starting his TV show on Friday night, Goswami said, “Another irresponsible Bollywood name (Priyanka Chopra) first flew down from America with her husband and attended two high-profile Holi parties. One in Mumbai and one in Pune. Now that’s irresponsible. Now there’s no point, and let me repeat it, there’s no point in being the ambassador for World Health Organisation or any other global organisation if you are going to behave so irresponsibly in your own country and be so irresponsible towards your own people.”

Goswami did not stop here. He gave Priyanka one more round of roasting as he said, “I mean Priyanka Chopra is going around tweeting ‘I’m going to do this video and that video. I am going to be talking on behalf of the WHO.’ I mean what rubbish. She and her husband Nick, whatever his name is, have been partying nonstop…You wouldn’t be doing this in America Priyanka. You would only be doing this in India because, in India, you think you are the VVIP and you can break the rules.”

Goswami mentioned the names of Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi who attended Isha Ambani's Holi bash.