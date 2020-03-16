Coronavirus Lockdown: Saif Ali Khan is booked while Kareena Instagram





Coronavirus has lockdown the entire world. Our Bollywood stars have been sharing their lockdown pictures. And now Kareena Kapoor Khan has took to her Instagram account to show what she and Saif are busy with.

Kareena has shared two images - one has Saif reading a book peacefully in a candle-lit study room and the other one shows her sitting on a sofa chair and her phone in hand. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram."

The study room of Saif is filled up with books. There are framed pictures of Taimur hanging on the wall. In a candle-lit study room, Saif is engrossed in his books while Bebo is busy with her phone. The Nawab was dressed in white kurta-pyjama while bebo looked elegant in her night suit and sans makeup.

Married in 2012, Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016.