'Coolie No.1' poster: Varun Dhawan covers his face with mask





Varun Dhawan has released a new poster of his upcoming film, ‘Coolie No 1’ and it is inspired from the latest coronavirus pandemic. The poster showed Varun wearing a mask.

Sharing the picture, Varun simply wrote #coolieno1. Manish Malhotra dropped a thumbs up emoji. Fans also left red heart and fire emojis.

Sara Ali Khan plays the female lead in ‘Coolie No1’ helmed by David Dhawan. Varun will step into the role of Govinda in the remake of the laughter drama.

Speaking about the choice of the stars, David had told Mumbai Mirror last year, “I want to make a film people can see again and again. Also, Varun and Sara are a fresh pair.”

Speaking about how the idea of a remake came to him, David had said, “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I’ve worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue.” The new film will also star Paresh Rawal. “Kader Khan was outstanding, but Paresh is a great actor and I am sure he will portray the character differently.”