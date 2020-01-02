‘Coolie No 1’: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan turn Christian bride and groom





The latest still from ‘Coolie No 1’ was unveiled and it showed Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan turned bride and groom. The couple twinned in white and Varun carried Sara in his arms.

In the still, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress wore a white fairy dress paired with white heels. While Varun looked dapper in all white attire. They seems ready for their Christian wedding.

Film trade analyst shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... New glimpse from Coolie No 1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release.”

Varun will step into the role of Govinda in the remake of the laughter drama.

Mumbai Mirror quotes writer Farhad Samji as saying, “It is a boon for any writer to work with a dedicated actor like Varun. I narrated the dialogue draft to him recently and he immediately asked me for a copy, so he could rehearse his lines even though there is still time for the film to go on the floors. I am looking forward to teaming up with Sara for the second time.”

For the third time David is working with his son. The father-son duo earlier worked together in ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and was helmed by David Dhawan.

Two hit tracks from the prequel will be incorporated in the remake. They are Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana. "We plan to keep the original songs in the remake. Why should David Dhawan re-mix those hits when they are popular to this day?" the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, as per the Bollywood Hungama report, Varun's coolie look will be unlike that of Govinda's. look."The red coolie's uniform that Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan wore in Coolie No 1 and Coolie, respectively are a thing of the past. If you see the coolies on Matunga station of Mumbai Central they are dressed in jeans and t-shirt. Ditto Varun," the source said.