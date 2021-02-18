'Congratulations to beautiful Dia and Vaibhav!’ Dia sends gifts to Kareena





Dia Mirza, who recently got married to businessman and financial investor Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai has send an eco-friendly to the expected mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bebo, who will pop anytime now shared a picture of Dia’s gift. It is a small cute looking indoor plant along with a letter, placed beside it.

The ‘Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mei’ actor shared couple of pictures from her wedding and captioned it, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe”

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi were in a secret relationship for quite sometime. They spend the lockdown period together and finally two days before wedding, they declared their love and nuptial date.

Dia also had a fun-filled bridal shower, pre-wedding ceremonies with close friends and relatives.

The actress was earlier married to Sahil Sangha while Vaibhav was also earlier married to Sunaina Rekhi. He has a daughter from her first marriage.



