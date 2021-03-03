Confirmed: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to marry in 3-4 months





Lovebirds Rahul Vaidhya and Disha Parmar, who off late hit the headlines for their love affair announced that they will enter into wedlock in three to four months.

The singer revealed his wedding plan during a conversation with The Times of India, Rahul Vaidya said, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months.” About pre-wedding jitters, he said, “Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story began on Instagram in 2018 and soon they turned friends. Disha told TOI, “I liked a song by him and commented ‘Loved it’ on the post.” Rahul adds, “I thought itni sundar ladki hai toh mauka kaise chhod dete (laughs!). I messaged her, we started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. We hung out for the first time in Delhi while shooting for my single, Yaad Teri, in November 2018.”

After his exit from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the couple whisked off to a mini vacation. Rahul Vaidya shared a photo of the duo sitting in front a chopper and captioned it. "Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from Mumbai with my cutie queen (sic)”.

Talking about realising his love for Disha, the singer opens up, “ Uss ghar mein aapko log buri buri baatein bolte hain. Initially, nobody used to even speak to me. I would often wonder main kahaan aa gaya. I was a complete misfit. During that time, I started missing Disha immensely and wanted to meet her. I hadn’t met her on my birthday in September or before going inside the house. I regretted not telling her that she was the love of my life when I was outside. Woh ghar aisa hai jahaan aapko baahari zindagi ke harr rishte ki ahamiyat realise hoti hai.”

Disha admits she was taken by surprise when Rahul proposed her. She says, “I was celebrating my birthday with my friends when a promo of him proposing to me broke on television. I was taken by surprise because I had no idea that he would do something like that. Hum date toh kar nahi rahe the ki proposal aa jaaye. There was no denying that I liked him, but I was shocked. We liked each other, but never spoke about our feelings and he straight away proposed for marriage! It took a little time for things to sink in. Even my family was surprised. I had tears in my eyes while watching the promo.Then I thought about it. There was no way I could have said no. He came out for a week in between and we got an opportunity to discuss it.”

Rahul says he was worried about Disha’s family’s reaction to his proposal. “There was no response from her for some time. I was scared ki kuchh gadbad ho gayi hai — either her family hasn’t liked it or she didn’t appreciate it. What if her mother hadn’t liked me proposing marriage to her daughter on national television! Aap uss ghar mein harr angle se sochte ho. Achha kam sochte ho, negative hizyada sochte ho. As far as my family was concerned, they knew that I would marry the girl of my choice. And they are extremely fond of her,” he shares.