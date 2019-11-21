Confirmed: Kamya Panjabi to marry boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10





Television actress Kamya Panjabi has finally announced her wedding date. She will tie the knot with her boyfriend boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10.

Announcing her wedding date, Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “So here i m with my fav picture with my fav man @iamshalabhdang announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings.”

Kamya confirms it’s going to be a grand celebration with her close friends and family.

“I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding,” quips the 40-year-old actor.

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and got divorced in 2013. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter, Aara together. It is also Shalabh Dang’s second marriage. He has a 10-year-old son Ishan from his first marriage.

The actress said that after meeting Shalabh, her life changed. “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushes Kamya, adding she wishes to spend another 40 years with Shalabh. “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”, quips Kamya.

“When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asks.

“We all have our own identity, dignity, and self-respect. We all celebrate Women’s Day, and then also we look at a divorced woman in such light. Till the time people aren’t going to change their thinking, there is no point celebrating women’s achievements and calling ourself progressive,” she says.