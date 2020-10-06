Confirmed: Kajal Aggarwal to wed Gautam Kitchlu on October 30





It is official that southern sensation Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. On Tuesday, Kajal released a statement informed her fans that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30.

The statement shared by Kajal on social media read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

It will be an intimate affair and will be arranged by Kajal’s parents – her father Vinay Aggarwal, who is a textile businessman and her mother Suman Aggarwal. The wedding will be a two-day affair and is expected to be held at a five-star hotel close to the ‘Singham’ actress home in Churchgate, Mumbai. Kajal’s husband-to-be Gautam is a founder of Discern Living. His Instagram profile's bio read, "Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast."

It is also reported that Kajal Aggarwal had a secret engagement with Gautam Kitchlu.