Confirmed: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to have court marriage in April





The much anticipated wedding of lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been confirmed. The couple will have court marriage in April followed by a crazy celebration.

Ali and Richa have applied for marriage registration. The statement released by their teams reads as follows, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.”

"After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

After wedding, three receptions will be held in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception,” the report adds.

Richa and Ali have been dating for five years and they have been very vocal about their relationship and often shares lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic gateway, outings etc.

Earlier report of Mumbai Mirror stated that Richa and Ali are choosing to get married in the first half of June this year. A source told the tabloid, "Richa and Ali are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond. Though they are looking at June-July to formalise the relationship, their preference is the first half of June."

The source shared further wedding details stating, "As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues, but they will be finalised only after the date is set."