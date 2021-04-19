Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan duo critical after testing Covid-positive





Music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo is critically ill after testing positive for Covid-19.He has co-morbidities and his condition is reportedly serious after testing covid positive.

The singer's son, Sanjeev Rathod informed about his father's diagnosis. "Yes, he tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him," he said.

His partner Nadeem Saifi took to Instagram and requested fans to pray for his friend’s life.

"With folded hands I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan who at the moment is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital," he said.

Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with "Aashiqui", their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties, including "Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Saajan", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Sadak", "Deewana" and "Pardes".

The second wave of coronavirus is affecting more and more people widely. Currently,Rahul Roy, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas and Sameera Reddy are fighting the virus.