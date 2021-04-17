Comedian Sugandha Mishra gets engaged to Sanket Bhosale





Noted comedian Sugandha Mishra of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame gets engaged to Sanket Bhosale . The couple has been going strong for the past few years but kept mum on their relationship. The duo surprised all when today, they shared the news of the engagement with loved-filled images.

While sharing a lovey-dovey image with Sugandha, Sanket wrote, “found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23,” Sugandha posted, “Forever.”

Industry friends and colleagues of the couple showered their love and best wishes.

Actor Rahul Dev congratulated, “Many many congratulations to you both!! Lots of love.” Musician Tony Kakkar wrote, “Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that.” Actor Sharib Hashmi expressed his happiness, “Dherr saari mubaarakbaad aap dono ko.”

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were colleagues and worked together in many shows. Couple of times, their love affair news circulated on net but they never admitted.

“This is a false news. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” Sugandha had then said.

Well, it’s good to see their reel life romance culminated into real love.

Congratulations to Sugandha and Sanket!