'Come to bed now': Sonam Kapoor’s anniversary post for Anand Ahuja





On May 8th, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja. On the actual date, Anand did not wish his wifey but now he took to his Instagram stories and shared a lovely anniversary post for Sonam Kapoor.

Posting throwback photos of his and the actress walking hand-in-hand and laughing out loud, Ahuja wrote, "always #everydayphenomenal... since I didn’t get to post this on our anniversary, sharing it now. :)"

Sonam posted a cute comment on her husband's post by writing, "Love you love you love you... come to bed now..."

Sonam had told Vogue India about her love story with Anand, "He makes clothes—and I wear them! He comes from a business background, so that’s alien to me. I’m the third generation in a film family. So there’s a lot to talk about, a lot to discover about each other, but we have a lot of similarities."

On the couple’s third wedding anniversary, family and friends wished them.

Sonam Kapoor’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor shared a lovely picture of the couple and wished them happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we've got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then. #everydayphenomenal," she says.

Sonam replied to her post, "Love you so so much rhee.. miss you".

Anand also wrote, "Rheee. Love you. Yes lots to make up! Soon".

Other celebrities also wished Sonam and Anand on their third anniversary.

"Happy anniversary @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja keep growing and keep spreading love," wrote Dia Mirza, while Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary."

The actress’s mother Sunita Kapoor also showered her love and wishes on them.

“Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you ???? May your love keep growing, increasing day by day. May your days ahead be filled with laughter, May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much ????????,” Sunita wrote on Instagram.

Sonam’s close friend and musician Lisa Mishra also wished them by sharing a lovely photo of Sonam and Anand, she wrote, “Happy anniversary favourite humans. Sending you tons and tons of love from across the pond.” Anand’s mother Priya Ahuja also wished her son and daughter-in-law by sharing a photo from the couple’s wedding and wished them a happy marriage anniversary.