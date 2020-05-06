Cinematographer Nadeem Khan undergoes brain surgery





Bollywood cinematographer Nadeem Khan underwent brain surgery after he suffered a fall. After two months of lockdown, when Nadeem stepped out, he fell from the staircase and suffered injuries on head, shoulder and chest.

Nadeem, son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza, was immediately rushed to Lilavati hospital on Monday. He then underwent brain surgery.

"We have been in the lockdown for the last two months and just a night before we stepped out of our house and while we were getting down he fell from the building staircase and started bleeding. We immediately rushed him to the hospital.

"He has been admitted to the hospital, he is in the ICU. He has undergone brain surgery. The next 48 hours are critical. We are praying and hoping he will be fine," Khan's wife Parvati, who is a singer, told .

He worked in more than 40 films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Zamana', ‘Aandhi-Toofan’ ‘Aag Hi Aah’ 'King Uncle' and 'Gunaah'. He also directed 1998 film, ‘Tirchhi Topiwale starring Chunky Pandey, Inder Kumar and Monica Bedi`.

We wish Khan a speedy recovery!