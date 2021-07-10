Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passes away





Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s mother Snehlata Panday passes away on Saturday morning. She suffered cardiac arrest. Pictures from the funeral ceremony are doing the roundon net. Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughters, actress Ananya Panday and Rysa were seen breaking down and their mother consoling them.

Chunky Panday performed the last rites of his mother.Ananya's cousin, Ahaan Panday was seen with the family. He accompanied uncle Chunky in the ambulance.

Bhavana and Chunky's close friends from the industry like Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni and her husband Sameer Soni were spotted outside the actor’s residence. Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others arrived for the last rites.

Ananya Panday was very close to her grandmother. On Women's Day, whishing her dadi, the actress wrote, "the epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes, my Dadi".

Chunky had also shared a throwback picture of his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day and wrote, "Always A Mama's Boy. My mother on the set's of Gunahon ka Faisla 1988. Happy Happy Mothers Day to you All."