‘Choti Sardarni’ actress Mansi Sharma, Yuvraaj Hans welcome a baby boy





Good news for the fans of ‘Choti Sardani’ actress Mansi Sharma. The actress welcomed a baby boy with husband Yuvraaj Hans on May 12 in Chandigarh.

Yuvraaj Hans shared the good news on Instagram, he wrote, "It's a baby boy."

Yuvraaj later shared a picture of the newborn baby's hand holding his finger. He captioned it as, "Dont Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever.....Welcome #babyhans (sic)."

Actress Mansi Sharma and actor-singer Yuvraaj Hans got engaged in 2017 and entered into wedlock on February 21, 2019 in Jalandhar.

Mansi and Yuvraaj celebrated their first wedding anniversary in February.

On their first wedding anniversary, Yuvraj and Mansi had penned heartfelt notes wishing each other on their special day. "Happy 1st Anniversary to us @yuvrajhansofficial I always write essays to express wht I feel ... this time jus wanna say... I m a blessed baby of God who has given me everything ... specially u... touchwood n thank u for everything. Thabk u Rabb ji for everything #love #bond #happiness #u n me #1 year #touchwood #Thank u Rabb ji for everything." Mansi had written in her post.

Congratulations to the new parents!