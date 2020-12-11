Choreographer Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack





On Friday, choreographer-director Remo D’Souza was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital after he suffered a heart attack. He has done an angiography. Sourced close to the family also told news agency PTI that Remo D'Souza is currently "stable and under observation." "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI, adding: "He's stable now and under observation."

His wife Lizelle D’Souza told, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done an angiography. Next 24 hours are very important.”

Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement, "Remo D'Souza is being treated by a team of the doctors and is under observation. His condition is stable".

The 46-year-old has directed films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt. He worked in movies like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

He also judged dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.