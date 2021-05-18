Choreographer Geeta Kapoor secretly married?





The sindoor picture of choreographer Geeta Kapoor sparked rumour that the choreographer is secret married. In the latest picture, Geeta wore vermillion on forehead. As soon as the picture circulated on net, the secret wedding of Geeta started doing the rounds on net.

The picture showed Geeta Kapoor wearing red attire with stunning ornaments, red bindi and vermillion on forehead. She posed for the camera in different style.

Geeta Kapoor was flooded with comments. A fan asked, "Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui.. (There is vermillion on her forehead.... When did she get married)." Another wrote, "i want maa to confirm this news and she is not only amazing.. She is superb my fav.. And their trio @remodsouza @terence_here @geeta_kapurofficial ... My fav." A third said, "Sindur (vermillion)???"

A few others wrote, "Aap ne sidur kis liye lagaya aap k to abi tak sadhi nehi huya hen mam (Why did you apply vermillion, you haven't tied the knot yet)????", "Shadi shuda hogai geeta maa (Did she get married)?" and "Please you go for marriage amazing."

Meanwhile, the ‘Supers Dancer’ judge also received complimented from fans. A fan commented, "U are really amazing lady maaaaa." Another said, "O my god Maa you look gorgeous." "You look so hot cool and young in this Red colour amazing," wrote another.

Currently, Geeta Kapoor is judging the dance reality show, 'Super Dancer 4' with Malaika Arora and Anurag Basu.