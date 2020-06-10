Chiranjeevi Sarja’s funeral: Wife Meghana Raj breaks down, fans bids teary adieu





Fans, friends and family bade teary adieu to Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja. His sudden demise has shaken the Kannada film industry. During his last journey, his wife Meghana Raj broke down while giving last hug to her husband. She was inconsolable.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar also paid homage to the actor. DK Shivakumar visited the Sarja family and tweeted, “Paid my last respect to Chiranjeevi Sarja and condoled Arjun Sarja, Sundar Raj, wife Meghana Raj & brother Dhruva Sarja. Strength to the whole family members & film fraternity. My prayers and thoughts to his whole family members during this time of grief.”

Several of his colleagues and friends including Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj, Allu Sirish, Khushbu Sundar, Kriti Kharbanda, Radhika Pandit and others paid tribute to the departed soul.

This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words.

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 7, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm

— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w

— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru!

— kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39.

He was so talented n doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace #Chiru

— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by Meghana, parents Ammaji and Vijay Kumar and actor brother Arjun Sarja.