'Chhichhore', 'Good Newwz' actress Abhilasha Patil dies due to Covid-19





Actor Abhilasha Patil succumbed to Covid-19. She has worked in many Marathi movies and TV serials. She died due to Covid-19 complications.

Abhilasha Patil contracted the virus while shooting for a web show in Uttar Pradesh. Her health deteriorated and she returned to Mumbai. Upon returning, she underwent a COVID-19 test and the result came positive.

She was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital. Her condition worsened and she breathed her last due to Coronavirus.

Abhilasha Patil worked in Hindi movies like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Chhichhore', 'Good Newwz', and 'Malal'.

The talented actress also starred in Marathi films like 'Bayko Deta ka Bayko', 'Te Aath Diwas', 'Pravas', 'Tujha Majha Arrange Marriage'.

She played a popular role in ‘BaapManus’ in popular Marathi shows. She was also seen in the second season of Disney+Hotstar's 'Criminal Justice'.

Several Marathi celebs expressed their grief over her demise.

The actress is survived by her mother and son.

May her soul rest in peace!