‘Chhapaak’ Trailer: Deepika Padukone as acid attack survivor Malti wins heart

Finally, the wait is over and Meghna Gulzar has released the trailer of ‘Chhapaak’ based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone nails the character of Laxmi and her character is named Malti in the film, which is inspired from Laxmi, who went through trauma but came out with flying colours.

The trailer shows how Malti reacted after she is operated after the acid attack. Initially, she hated herself but gradually she began to love her and also she fights for her rights. She turned to be social crusader who leads a campaign to prevent acid attacks in the country by regulating the sale of acid. The trailer of ‘Chhapaak’ shows how the attackers were interrogated at court and Malti stood strong throughout the struggle.

The trailer also shows the brewing romance of Amol (Vikrant Massey) and Malti. He helps her in this struggle to get the sale of acid banned.

While sharing the trailer, Deepika said, "Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey... Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak."

'#AbLadnaHai' is the hashtag seen at the end of the trailer.

Deepika talked about wearing prosthetics to play Laxmi's role. Deepika said, "I'd say it's the toughest movie I have ever done. Not because of the role, but because of the prosthetics. I am extremely patient person, but I had to dig deep to go through that every single day for 42 days."

The 'Piku' actress turned producer with the film, ‘Chhapaak’. She said, "I became a producer because I want to reach more people and create an impact through my films. Cinema is such a a powerful tool. You want to use that sensibly. You want to use that wisely. I may not be able to do that every single time, but at least that is the intention."

The film is inspired from Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid in 2005, when she was just 15 years old. The attacker was a 32-year-old man who tried to establish relationship with her. Laxmi bravely battled for her life.

‘Chhapaak’ will clash with Ajay Devgn's ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ at the box office on January 10, 2020.