'Chhapaak' actor Vikrant Massey tests positive for COVID-19





Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has been tested positive for novel coronavirus and the 'Chhapaak' actor has gone under home quarantine. The actor shared the news on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

He wrote, "Hello all, despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine."

The ’Mirzapur’ actor urged people to be careful and added, "Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY. " Taking to the caption, he wrote, "Kripya Dhyan De."

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey will next be seen in thriller film ‘Love Hostel’ and series ‘Switchh’. ‘Love Hostel’ stars Sanya Malhotra as the female lead. The crime-thriller is being written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol. ‘Love Hostel’ is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films.