‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests COVID-19 positive





Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first case in Juhu, Mumbai. The residents are now scared.

Confirming the development, the BMC Corporator Renu Hansraj told SpotboyE, "The entire Morani house is under lockdown. There are 9 people living in that building. All will be tested tomorrow. We shall take all steps to be extremely co-operative with them."



Morani stated in the text message, "My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here, tomorrow, at 10:30 pm."



Shaza Morani is the younger sister of 33-year-old actress Zoa Morani who made her Bollywood debut in Shahrukh Khan starrer, ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ in 2011. The Morani family arein a state of complete shock. Karim Morani has reportedly stated that Shaza had not come in contact with any foreign traveller.

Talking about Karim Morani, he has produced many popular movies such as Chennai Express, Dilwale, Dum, Happy New Year, etc.