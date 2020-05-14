Check out Kareena Kapoor’s messy bun, kaftan and homemade masks





Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly sharing with her fans how she is spending quarantine time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The latest video of quarantine shared by the diva showed her wearing a kaftan, done her hair in a messy bun and applied homemade masks. She made several foolish expressions and also can be seen pouting.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks PS: Thank you @nishasareen for the best face pack ever #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’ in her kitty.