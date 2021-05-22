Charu Asopa expecting first child with Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen excited





Television actor Charu Asopa is expecting her first child with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. Charu is in her first trimester and the baby is due in November.

The ‘Mere Angne Mein’ actress gets emotional while announcing her pregnancy. Dressed in a beautiful outfit, Charu is seen adorably holding her baby bump.

She captioned the video as, 'GRATEFUL. THANKFUL. BLESSED.'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared the same picture and wrote, @asopacharu Mami.. I'm going to be an elder sister again.'

Charu, who is currently at her mother’s place in Bikaner, revealed that her sister-in-law and actress Sushmita Sen is super excited. “Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby," Charu said.

Charu’s fans are excited to get the news and they dropped many lovely comments. Confirming her pregnancy news, Charu can be heard saying, 'Ab tak joh aap log muje comments kar rahe the ki aap logon ko lagta hai ki mein expect kar rahi hu, yes I am expecting.'

Charu also shared what she is craving for these days. The ‘Baalveer’ actress can be heard saying, 'Ye ek brand hai 'desi pop' inke joh candies hai bohot hi jyada tasty hai aur aaj kal muje bohot craving ho rahi hai inn sabki.'.

The dad-to-be Rajeev Sen posted a picture with Charu Asopa and captioned, it, “Happiness is on the way #weare3” accompanied with evil eye and red heart emojis in the caption.

Rajeev, who also has a personal YouTube channel shared a video too. His video was titled “We are 3 | Going to be a daddy”. The actor shared his excitement in the video.

The mommy-to-be opened up that she and Rajeev were planning a baby for a while. “Rajeev and I were planning this for quite some time but you know these things never happen according to your planning. When we had given up, we got a surprise. I learnt this in my 4th week. I had this feeling that I should do a test and when I did the first test it came out to be negative but the second report came out positive. I was so used to doing tests by then that I was prepared that it was going to be negative, but suddenly I got this surprise. This is a new chapter in Rajeev and my life. I am in my first trimester. The baby is due in November," she said.