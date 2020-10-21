Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Vaani Kapoor





Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will feature in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Sharing a lovely picture with his lead actor Vaani Kapoor along with the director standing beside them, Ayushmann captioned it with, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor. @gattukapoor @vaanikapoor #BhushanKumar @pragyakapoor_ @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @gitspictures"

While Vaani also shared the same pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "It’s time to fall in love! Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor!"

Whereas Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "On to the next journey, filled with love! Excited to collaborate with such phenomenal talent. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui"

For the first time Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be sharing screen space.

Ayushmann’s fans wished him good luck for the movie. “Ayush bro, you look stunning. All the very best in your hometown, pwetty hooman,” wrote one. “For the first time Ayushman built body rather than hair,” wrote another.

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is reportedly a love story in which Ayushmann plays the role of a ‘cross-functional athlete’. Speaking about the film, Ayushmann earlier told Bombay Times, “Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema today, and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that’s close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer.”

“I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I’m already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it,” he had said.