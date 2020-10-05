'Chalte Chalte' actor Vishal Anand passes away





After a prolonged illness, former actor Vishal Anand passed away on October 4. His real name was Bhishmam Kohli and he is best known for his well-known movies ‘Chalte Chalte’ and ‘Taxi Driver’. He has shared screen space with noted actors like Simi Garewal, Nazneen and Shreeram Lagoo.

Vishal Anand acted in over 11 movies and he has movies like 'Hamara Adhikar', 'Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa', 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', 'Dil Se Mile Dil' and 'Kismet' in his credit.

He was also known for giving noted music director Bappi Lahiri a big break in films.

Apart from being an actor, Vishal Anand was also a filmmaker. He had directed and produced a few films.

Actor Purab Kohli is Vishal Anand's nephew.

May his soul rest in peace!