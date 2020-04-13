Chahatt Khanna's sister Simran gets divorced from husband Bharat Dudani





‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Simran Khanna aka Gayu officially called off her marriage with husband Bharat Dudani.

Simran confirmed the news to an entertainment portal. She said, 'Yes, Bharat and I have divorced.'

Simran and Bharat have a son together named Vineet. Talking about the son’s custody, Simran said Vineet got the custody of their son. "Well, Bharat has Vineet's custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges," she said.

Chahatt’s sister Simran frequently posts pictures with her son Vineet on social media. Last month, she wished her son in the most adorable way on Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday, Vineet Khanna. You are the anchor of my life. All my love and blessings are with you... Keep shining and live obstacle free. My number 3 is you, loads of love and blessings. Mera Vini!"

Replying to her wish, Vineet commented: "Thank you so much mummy, I love you, meri mummy."

Simran Khanna plays the role of Gayatri Goenka aka Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she co-stars with Shvangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Vineeta Malik and others. She has been part of soap operas like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Krishnaben Khakhrawala and Udaan. She has also featured in television shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Mata Ki Chowki.